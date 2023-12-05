C. Thomas Howell Does Real Full Frontal Nudity in Netflix's Obliterated

Obliterated arrived on Netflix last week, bringing about the latest series from the creators of Cobra Kai. In between delivering some heartfelt emotion and epic action, the series did have some genuine surprises — and now we know the details for how one of the most controversial came to be. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Obliterated's producers revealed that the full-frontal nudity from Hagerty (C. Thomas Howell) in the series' first episode is, in fact, real. As they explained, there were brief plans for Howell to wear prosthetics during the scene in question, before the actor personally decided to take a different approach.

"This was real," executive producer Jon Hurwitz explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "What you see on the show is real. But there's a funny story behind it. In that first episode, you get to see quite a bit of C Thomas Howell, and our production spent $10,000 on making a prosthetic for him. And the morning of he calls me up and he says, 'You know what, brother? If I'm gonna do this, I'm going for it. I just want to go all out.' And we're like, 'But you signed he nudity rider that says you're wearing this thing. He's like, 'Tell them I won't do it. Tell them I won't wear it.' And we're like, 'Great! This is even better.' So Sony and Netflix had to get their lawyers to move quickly, [and] quickly adjust his nudity rider. He signed it and then the rest is history."

What Is Obliterated About?

Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

"The entire city of Las Vegas will be obliterated unless our team can find and deactivate the nuclear device," executive producer, director, and co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg shared when the project was announced. "There is only a short window of time to find the bomb, and as the clock ticks our team must overcome deadly forces working against them… as well as overcome the massive amounts of alcohol and other substances that are in their system."

"Even if you're the so-called best of the best, you're gonna be way up against it if called back into action with a system full of liquor and drugs," Josh Heald added. "Our team deals with every conceivable self-imposed obstacle as a result of accidentally partying before the mission is over....It's way more difficult when contending with blurred vision, poor brain processing, decreased coordination, nausea, hunger, thirst, and bladder control."

Obliterated is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.