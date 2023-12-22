Reacher Season 2: Fan-Favorite Season 1 Character Makes Surprising Return in Latest Episode

One key way in which Prime Video's Reacher TV series is faithfully adapting Lee Child's beloved novel franchise is in its willingness to stick to the anthology format of the books. Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, is a constant from season to season, but each new story brings a largely new set of characters, keeping the lead hero surrounded by totally different people each time. There are some exceptions to that rule, however. Maria Sten's Frances Neagley has a main role in Season 2 after appearing in a couple of episodes in the first installment. In the fourth episode of the new season, which hit Prime Video on Thursday night, another beloved character from Season 1 made a return.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the latest episode of Reacher! Continue reading at your own risk...

Joining Ritchson as the stars of Reacher Season 1 were Malcolm Goodwin and Willa Fitzgerald. Neither were announced as part of the Season 2 cast, but the recently released fourth episode of the season was the former return. Goodwin's fan-favorite character, Oscar Finlay, returned to action to help Reacher when he was in a tough spot.

The new episode sees Reacher and the rest of his team needing to get some important information out of a lawmaking senator's aide. To get what they needed, the team put the aide in a position to get caught with drugs by an officer of the law that they planted. That's where Finlay is able to help, arresting the man and taking him to a fake interrogation room to be questioned by fake FBI agents, portrayed by Reacher and David.

After the information is revealed, Finlay heads back home and parts ways with Reacher. There's a brief bit of catchup, however, as we learn that Finlay's retirement didn't last long, and that he's already back working as a detective. He's also still watching after the other Jack, the dog that they rescued back in Season 1.

Finlay's return obviously opens the door for other characters to appear in different seasons, though a comeback from Roscoe may be more complicated. Roscoe and Reacher were romantically involved in the first season, but he has since developed something with Karla Dixon, whom he's clearly had feelings for for a long time.

