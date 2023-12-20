After One Week, Reacher Season 2 Is Prime Video's Biggest Hit of the Year

Reacher Season 2 is already Prime Video's top streaming title of 2023. The numbers have to be dizzying for the brass over at Skydance and the streamer. Reacher Season 2's first three episodes hit the service on December 15. From there, things have snowballed and viewers have watched 50% more of the series this season than the entirety of Season 1. That's an amazing increase. Alan Ritchson's series has been a word-of-mouth dynamo in every way that matters. Reacher is currently the number one title of the year for Prime Video by total viewers and has beat out all the films available as well. Ritchson has already confirmed that Season 3 is filming, so there's plenty to look forward to in the new year.

"December is the season for hot cocoa, and smiles, and now Reacher. That's right, season 2 of Reacher premieres on December 15 on Prime Video," the actor previously said during a video he shared from set. "But do you know what else December is the season of? Surprises. Boy, do I have a surprise for you. That's right, you're on the set of season 3 of Reacher, and we're officially underway."

Reacher Season 2 Picks Story Beats From Popular Entry

With Season 2 here and an incoming Season 3, the question of what to adapt for Reacher going forward. Well, Showrunner Nick Santora shared some of his current ideas with TVLine. They talked about how the creative team decides to move forward with. Bad Luck and Trouble is up for Season 2 and they'll have another decision on dec for Season 3.

"It's tough. There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies," Santora explained to TVLine. "And there's so much thought that has to go into our decision. Do we want it to be similar to Season 1, because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There's so much that Lee gives us to choose from."

"The good news is we have Lee Child has an executive producer on this show," the showrunner added, "and we have other producers on this show – we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount – and we will sit and discuss it. But it's a not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you're staring at an empty space, asking, 'What am I going to write?'"

Is Reacher Season 2 Good?

So, all that renewal news and today's numbers probably have you asking, is the show any good? Well, judging by ComicBook.com's review of the new season of the show, it's more of what people loved about the first group of episodes. Alan Ritchson remains a delight in this role. The physicality and set pieces live-up to Reacher's pedigree. If you loved Season 1, go ahead and dive right on in for a second helping.

"Ritchson's performance as Reacher continues to be the centerpiece of the entire series, and every minute he's on screen, it becomes more and more clear that this is one of those rare opportunities where just the right actor and character found their way to one another," we wrote. "Jack Reacher needs a level of physicality that very few can provide, but his quirks also require a very subtle and clever — almost childlike — comedic ability."

"I never thought that years of playing Thad Castle could help someone become one of TV's most interesting action heroes, but here we are," our review continues. "There's a boyish charm deep within the brooding physicality of Ritchson's Jack Reacher that could have only been cultivated by starring in something as relentlessly silly as Blue Mountain State, and he shows an incredible amount of restraint bringing just the slightest pinch to the surface exactly when the moment is right."

Have you watched the new season of Reacher yet? Let us know down in the comments!