Reacher Season 2 Premiere Has a Hilarious Terminator Easter Egg

Reacher Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the premiere episode includes a hilarious Easter egg to amuse fans of the Terminator franchise!

(SPOILERS) In the Reacher Season 2 premiere episode "ATM", Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) finds out that his old unit of military special investigators is being hunted down and executed. When the plot against Reacher's squad becomes clear, he teams up with his ex-sergeant Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) to track down the killers first.

When Reacher and Naeagley begin looking into the investigation one of their dead teammates was conducting, it rattles the chain of command all the way up to the shady figure of Mr. Shane Langston, who is played by actor Robert Patrick. Langston seems to be the head of the shady team of people who surveilling and tracking Reacher and Neagley; Langston's henchman Saropian (Joris Jarsky) calls into the boss to report he's found Reacher's hotel room – and uncovered the aliases that Reacher and Neagley are traveling under. Reacher checked into the hotel under the alias of MLB All-Star player Starlin Castro, while Neagley checked in under the alias of "Sarah Connor."

When Saropian tells Langston the alias names, Langston knows that Castro is actually a baseball player; when Langston gets asked who Sarah Connor is, his response is an unequivocal "I don't give a sh*t."

Reacher Season 2's Terminator Connection Explained

Robert Patrick is, of course, best known for his breakout role as the deadly T-1000 in James Cameron's Terminator 2 (T2) sequel. The premise of the Terminator Saga is that in the dystopian future of the Robopocalypse, there is one savior who can lead humanity away from extinction: John Connor, the son of Sarah Connor. When the first Terminator movie starts, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) is just a young, humble, townie waitress, who cannot fathom the fact that she's even going to be a mom at all – let alone a mom to the most important man in the world. In the sequel film, T2, Sarah is an older, tougher, militant mom, trying to train and protect John during his young, formative, years.

T2 arguably delivers one of the most fearsome movie villains of all time in Robert Patrick's T-1000. machine made of liquid metal, that could change its appearance to mimic anyone who saw or came into contact with it. Moreover, the T-1000 could morph its body into the shapes of any bladed, or non-mechanical weapon or tool. Robert Patrick became iconic for his freakishly deadpan look as a killer machine, as well as his unrelenting obsession with getting to Sarah and John Connor. To see Patrick now getting to do a joke like this reference gag in Reacher only speaks to how far the man's career has come.

Reacher Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.