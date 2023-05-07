Reacher Season 2 Recasts Major Role With Terminator 2 Star

One of the faces in the highly anticipated season season of Reacher is going to look a bit different than fans expected. The Amazon series wrapped production on Season 2 a couple of months ago, without fans learning that one of the key roles for the new installment had actually been recast before the character's scenes were filmed. This recasting is for a new Season 2 character, but one that figures to play a prominent role in the upcoming episodes.

According to Deadline, Peacemaker and Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick was added to the cast of Reacher Season 2 at the start of production. He replaced Rory Cochrane, who had been cast as the character of Shane Langston back in September. Dude to scheduling conflicts, Cochrane had to back out due to scheduling conflicts early in the production. Langston is a former NYPD who has taken over security for a private defense contractor. Patrick will be a series regular for the new season.

The first season of Reacher followed the first book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher novel series, The Killing Floor. Season 2 will be following the 11th book in the series, Bad Luck and Trouble.

There hasn't been a release date revealed for Season 2 of Reacher just yet, but it shouldn't be too longer before fans know more about what's to come. Back in December, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders spoke with Collider and offered an exciting update about Season 2.

"It's going really well. Alan is back, and he is so fantastic in the role," Sanders said. "I'm so proud of the producers [for] finding that fit for Reacher. The Reacher fans of the book, their reaction to the show has just been a dream. Season 2 is awesome. And as great as season one was, I think season two delivers beyond that, and I do think there's a good chance that that show will be back next year."

In addition to Robert Patrick, new series regulars for Season 2 of Reacher include Serinda Swan and Ferdinand Kingsley.

