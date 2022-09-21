Reacher Confirms Season 2 Start Date, New Cast Members

Work is about to begin on the second season of Reacher. One of the most popular shows on Amazon's Prime Video, the Lee Child adaptation has amassed quite a big following since debuting earlier this year. It was quickly renewed for a second season, which will adapt a totally different book in the Jack Reacher book series, and that means new characters are on their way. Alan Ritchson is returning as the titular Jack Reacher, but many of the faces around him will be brand new.

On Wednesday, Amazon revealed many of the new cast members that will be joining Ritchson in Season 2 of Reacher, which is set to go into production this month. The Inhumans star Serinda Swan, Sandman's Ferdinand Kingsley, and Winning Time's Rory Cochrane have all been brought on as series regulars for Season 2. Swan is playing Karla Dixon, a member of Reacher's Army Special Investigators unit. Kingsley is playing a mercenary named A.M., while Cochrane takes on the role of former N.Y.P.D. detective Shane Langston.

The new cast of Reacher Season 2 also includes Domenick Lombardozzi, Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. Shaun Sipos had already been announced as a member of the Season 2 cast, and Maria Sten will be reprising her role as Frances Neagley from Season 1.

The second season of Reacher actually follows the 11th book in Child's Jack Reacher series, Bad Luck and Trouble. The book sees members of Reacher's military unit turning up dead, causing him to begin a revenge tour to track down the killer.

"There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies,. And there's so much thought that has to go into our decision. Do we want it to be similar to Season 1, because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There's so much that Lee gives us to choose from," Reacher showrunner Nick Santora said earlier this year.

"The good news is we have Lee Child has an executive producer on this show," he added, "and we have other producers on this show – we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount – and we will sit and discuss it. But it's a not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you're staring at an empty space, asking, 'What am I going to write?'"

