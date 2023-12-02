Reacher Renewed For Season 3 by Prime Video

Reacher is coming back for Season 3 on Prime Video. Amazon announced the news during the Prime Video panel at CCXP. The crowd in Sao Paulo cheered the news as it came during aw deluge of other announcements. Reacher Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 15, so the confidence in the show must be very high. Alan Ritchson's take on Jack Reacher has been well-regarded by fans since the moment the first season hit Prime Video. Now, the team will have to figure out which one of the novels to adapt next for Season 3.

For regular viewers, its worth remembering that Reacher Season 2 begins with three episodes on Prime Video. This season is eight episodes long with new drops every Friday. That run comes to a close on January 19, 2024. Nick Santora serves as showrunner for the series. He's also an executive producer. In Season 3, Ritchson will be aboard as an executive producer as well. Other stars in Reacher include Ferdinand Kingsley, Robert Patrick, and Domenick Lombardozzi.

How Did Reacher Approach Season 2?

(Photo: Prime Video)

With Amazon leaning into more Reacher, the question of which book to adapt with each conclusive season. Showrunner Nick Santora spoke to TVLine about how they make those decisions as a unit. For Season 2, they decided to tackle Bad Luck and Trouble (Jack Reacher #11).

"It's tough. There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies," Santora told TVLine. "And there's so much thought that has to go into our decision. Do we want it to be similar to Season 1, because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There's so much that Lee gives us to choose from."

"The good news is we have Lee Child has an executive producer on this show," the showrunner continued, "and we have other producers on this show – we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount – and we will sit and discuss it. But it's a not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you're staring at an empty space, asking, 'What am I going to write?'"

What Happened In The Latest Season Of Reacher?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Here's how Amazon describes the most-recent season of the show: "'Reacher' Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos)."

"Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there's one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it's that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard."

Are you excited that there's going to be more Reacher? Let us know down in the comments!