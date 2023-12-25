Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Teases a "New World" in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Reacher, the TV adaptation of Lee Child's beloved Jack Reacher novels, is one of Prime Video's biggest small screen hits. The second season of the series became Amazon's biggest TV hit of 2023 after releasing just three episodes, but the series has actually earned a Season 3 renewal before those massive streaming numbers came in. Reacher Season 3 isn't just on the way, it's already in production, and it sounds like the next installment will put the show's hero in a totally different set of circumstances.

Ahead of Reacher's Season 2 premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to star Alan Ritchson, who was already filming Season 3. When we asked about the direction of the character and story in the upcoming third installment, Ritchson teases a "new world" for Jack Reacher in the future.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

The first season of Reacher saw the titular character in a small town he'd never been to before, working alongside unfamiliar allies which required him to keep his guard up until he knew who he could trust. In Season 2, Reacher works alongside the very same people he hand selected for a unit of special investigators during his years in the military.

Reacher Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

There will be a pretty massive change to Reacher in Season 2, at least when it comes to how the show is released. Season 1 was released all at once, allowing fans to binge through every episode at their own pace. Season 2 will be more spread out.

The first three episodes of Reacher Season 2 were released all at once. Going forward, the series will see one episode released on a weekly basis. Here's the complete schedule for the new season: