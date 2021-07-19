Reservation Dogs: New Taika Waititi TV Series Gets Full Trailer

✖

Before he returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love and Thunder or makes his HBO debut with a pirate TV show, Oscar winner Taika Waititi is bringing his brilliance to FX on Hulu with new series Reservation Dogs. Co-created with Sterlin Harjo, the series will follow four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma and the first full trailer for the series has been revealed online! The series takes its name, and one shot of its stars, as a play on Quentin Tarantino's debut feature film Reservoir Dogs, but where the two diverge is the young cast are amateur thieves with dreams of moving beyond the reservation where they live. Watch the trailer below!

Reservation Dogs was filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and marks a "breakthrough" for Indigenous representation in front of the camera and behind the scenes on TV. According to a press release from the network, "every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences - and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world." An official description for the series reads:

"Bear Smallhill" (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) is destined to be a warrior, and a leader. The only problem is he's not a good fighter, and the gang doesn't really consider him the leader. But with the guidance of a questionable spirit guide, he just might get there. "Elora Danan" (Devery Jacobs) may be the true leader of the group. But she's so focused on getting to California, and so oblivious to her own power, that she often can't see the beauty and goodness in herself and all around her. Smart-mouthed tough girl "Willie Jack" (Paulina Alexis) is the beating heart of the group. She's always looking out for her crew. Meanwhile, "Cheese" (Lane Factor) is the gentle, quiet ride-or-die who is so willing to go along with the group that he never stops to consider what his own dreams might be."

"One year ago, Daniel, the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, died. Struggling to make sense of the loss, the remaining four blame the reservation, its poverty and its ability to crush the spirit. They decide to honor Daniel by adopting his dream of getting to California as their own. To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town, constantly dodge conspiracy-obsessed Lighthorseman "Big" (Zahn McClarnon) and survive a gang war against a much tougher rival gang, led by the enigmatic "Jackie" (Elva Guerra)."

Reservation Dogs will premiere on FX on Hulu on August 9th.