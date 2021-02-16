Resident Alien: Harry's No LeBron in First Look at Episode 4 (Exclusive)

✖

Ahead of the release of "Birds of a Feather," the fourth episode of Resident Alien's first season, Syfy has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a scene from the episode. In "Birds of a Feather," Harry travels to the Ute Reservation to help Asta’s grandmother and learns what it means to belong. But he also learns a little bit -- a very, very little bit -- about basketball. After sinking a seemingly impossible shot when returning the ball to a handful of players, he's invited to join the game -- but other than making long shots, he's more or less useless, with no sense of the rules, little coordination, and the world's most comical dribble.

That's more or less on brand for Harry. The alien-in-disguise, played by Alan Tudyk, has been great at just enough to keep people from wondering what's wrong with him the rest of the time.

You can check the clip out below.

Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life... but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

From Universal Content Productions (UCP), in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, the series was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan (“Family Guy”). Mike Richardson (“Hellboy”) and Keith Goldberg (“The Legend of Tarzan”) of Dark Horse Entertainment (“The Umbrella Academy”), and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”) and Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) of Amblin TV will also executive produce. David Dobkin (“The Judge”) executive produced and directed the pilot.

Tomko, whose credits include Sneaky Pete and playing Tiger Lily on Once Upon a Time, will be playing Astra Twelvetrees, a resident of Patience, Colorado who complicates the alien's mission.

Corey Reynolds will be playing Sheriff Mike Thompson, who runs Patience with an iron fist, even breaking into people's houses when he suspects they're up to something, which is pretty much always. The actor's credits include The Closer and Murder in the First.

Resident Alien airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.