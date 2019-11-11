Stream Rick and Morty Season 4 Premiere for Free Online

After more than two years off the air, Rick and Morty finally made its triumphant return to Adult Swim on Sunday night. Season 3 of the award-winning series concluded back in October 2017 and fans have been anxiously awaiting its fourth season ever since. The Season 4 premiere, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat,” aired on Sunday night and brought viewers right back into the chaos, journeying through an endless number of different dimensions and introducing several different versions of the titular adventurers. If you don’t have cable and missed out on Sunday’s premiere, there’s no need to worry. The new episode of Rick and Morty is currently available for free online, no subscription or cable package necessary.

“Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat” is now available for free on the Adult Swim website. You don’t need to sign in with a cable company or offer up your credit card for a free trial. Just simply visit the website here and watch the new episode. That’s all there is to it. In just a half hour or so you can be caught up with everyone else and join the Rick and Morty conversation.

Rick and Morty Season 4 will be 10 episodes in length, much like all of the other seasons of the show, save for the first (11 episodes). However, the release schedule of Season 4 will me much different than in years past. This time around, the season will be split into two halves.

There will only be five new episodes of Rick and Morty released in 2019, including Sunday night’s premiere. Another five episodes, the second half of the season, will be released in 2020. While that’s a little disappointing for those who wanted a ton of new Rick and Morty at once, it will at least keep the show from once again disappearing for years on end.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” said co-creator Dan Harmon at San Diego Comic-Con. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

