Rick and Morty Season 8 Sneak Peek Teases Explosive Start

Play video

Rick and Morty Season 8 is now kicking off its run of new episodes, and the sneak peek from Episode 3 of the season is teasing an explosive start to a wild new adventure. Rick and Morty Season 8 is kicking off a new era of the Adult Swim original animated series. Not only is this the first season releasing since Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty has been renewed through at least Season 12, but it’s also the first season after Rick Prime and Evil Morty’s stories were seemingly settled in Season 7. So it’s a clean slate for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty Season 8 has entered this new era with its first two episodes telling some brand new stories with Morty, Summer, and even Space Beth as all of these characters are getting used to a new kind of status quo. It seems to be the case for the series on a whole as it has been setting up a new kind of look at Rick and Morty’s wider multiverse of potential stories. But that could be changing with what’s coming in the next episode, and you can check out a new sneak peek at Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3 in the video above.

Adult Swim

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3 is titled “The Rick, the Mort & the Ugly” and will be making its premiere with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 8th at 11:00PM ET. The newest sneak peek at the episode with Adult Swim teases the first few seconds of what to expect, and it’s not really forthcoming in what actually is going to happen in the episode itself. That usually is a great sign for fans that something big is about to go down as there’s little to go off as possible ahead of the new episode’s premiere.

That coincides with the previously released promo for the coming episode that teased that following this emergency crash landing, Rick and Morty will be coming across some of the fallout of Evil Morty’s destruction of the Citadel. This was way back in the fifth season of the series, and while the animated series has followed up with the villain himself, the series had yet to reveal what happened to all of the Ricks and Mortys that had been scattered through space following the Citadel’s destruction.

Adult Swim

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 8?

With so little that actually has been revealed for the coming episode of Rick and Morty Season 8, it does tease that Episode 3 will come with some big reveals for the overall building story that fans have been following for the last few seasons. Every season of Rick and Morty‘s latter half has come with an episode or two that helps to expand the overall serialization, and this season has already slightly moved things forward for the characters already.

It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not this episode will be as big as some of the others in the past, but the fact that so little has been revealed thus far definitely paints an interesting picture for what fans can hope to see. That’s especially true for anything involving multiple variants of the titular duo, and even more so if it promises that we’ll be seeing more of the Citadel’s fallout since it played a huge role in the early seasons. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what’s next.