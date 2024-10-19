Rick and Morty’s Renewal Will Make It One of Adult Swim’s Longest-Running Shows

Rick and Morty first kicked off with a joke that it would be running for 100 years, and a new renewal for the series makes that even more possible as it’s going to become one of the longest running original animated series with Adult Swim. Rick and Morty has become a juggernaut of a franchise for Adult Swim, and has clearly become one of the pillars of the block since its first debut as it has been one of the most successful Warner Bros. animated projects of the last decade. While the first few years were met with lots of trouble behind the scenes, production on the series has reached a workable schedule.

As Rick and Morty is now on a steady production track for its new episodes, Adult Swim has announced that they have already renewed Rick and Morty for Seasons 11 and 12. Season 10 of the animated series will mark the end of the historic initial 70 episode renewal following Rick and Morty Season 3. This will bring the series to over 120 half-hour episodes when it’s all said and done, and thus will make it the longest Adult Swim animated original beating out other animated long running classics like Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, and Squidbillies.

Rick and Morty Makes Adult Swim History

Although it won’t be the longest original in terms of number of seasons with this renewal with Squidbillies and Off the Air currently holding the longest at 13 seasons, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force currently at 12 also, Rick and Morty’s runtime will be long overshadowing its compatriots in terms of minutes watched by the time Season 12 comes to an end. This is a pretty notable renewal for Adult Swim as it not only showcases their further commitment to the franchise even following everything that happened with co-creator Justin Roiland, but also showcases how big of a pillar Rick and Morty has become for Adult Swim overall.

It’s hard not to think of Adult Swim these days without Rick and Morty. Although series have popped in the meantime with more buzz online with releases like Smiling Friends, Rick and Morty has broken through the mainstream and has really cemented its place within the wider pop culture world through the last decade of its run. And as it prepares to return for Season 8 next year, it’s preparing to enter a whole new era for the series with new stars at the center of it all.

When Will Rick and Morty Season 8 Release?

This two season renewal from Adult Swim also reveals how healthier Rick and Morty’s production behind the scenes has become. Keeping set to a steady, productive schedule, Rick and Morty’s team during New York Comic Con revealed that Season 8 is now in its animation stages with its first look revealed, and so it’s not hard to imagine Season 9 is likely in early animation stages as well. The team revealed Season 10 is in its final writing phase too, so this means that Season 11 will likely begin work as soon as 2025, and Season 12 not long after.

If Rick and Morty‘s creative team is willing to keep up this pace and desire to keep it going, Rick and Morty likely won’t be going anywhere any time soon. When this renewal wraps up its run of episodes, there’s a good chance it will be renewed for more episodes to at least get to the Season 15 mark. This would also make it one of the longest running animated sitcoms ever, but everything’s got to continue strongly over the next few years.