Rick and Morty Premiere Puts New Spin on Adult Morty & Summer

Rick and Morty has finally returned for Season 8 after a long period of waiting, and the premiere episode for the new season put a whole new kind of spin on Morty and Summer becoming adults. Rick and Morty has put the brother and sister through all kinds of trouble ever since it began, and that even includes messing with their respective ages. Many times their memories of everything that happened in those cases were wiped out to help them go back to normal life, but there was a fun spin on that to shake things up for the new season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick and Morty Season 8 once again turned Morty and Summer into adults, but had them living their adult lives within a matrix Rick had trapped the two of them in after they stole his phone charger. It not only puts a hilarious spin on the many years they had spent within this virtual world, but on the fact that the two of them decide to mentally remain as adults once they get back to the real world. Making for some fun stories for the both of them as a result.

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 8 Turns Morty and Summer Into Adults

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 1, “Summer of All Fears” reveals that Morty and Summer live for about 30 years within a matrix Rick had built to trap them in. Punishing them for taking his phone charger, the two find themselves living in a world full of virtual people who all really care about phone chargers. This leads to summer soon taking control over this virtual world to trick it into building a device that keeps everything fully charged, and the lack of need for phone chargers at all is what helps break Summer and Morty out of the matrix.

While Summer eventually becomes the President, Morty has a much worse time in there. Getting arrested and sent to prison early on, Morty lives a rough life until he becomes a firefighter and makes a close group of friends. This group then gets inspired to join the war against phone charger terrorists, and Morty becomes a central figure in the battles because he can’t die despite how many terrible wounds he takes in battle. This leaves him a broken shell of a person that makes for a new take on Morty’s adulthood that has a strong parallel to Summer.

Adult Swim

What’s New About Adult Morty & Summer?

The new spin of adulthood for the two of them this time sees how it impacts their relationship in the real world. Morty and Summer refuse to forget their decades worth of memories within the matrix, and become entirely different people. Summer’s matured to the point where she gets a complicated relationship with her mother (and sees the two as equals), and it leads to the point where Summer realizes she was much happier being Beth’s daughter instead.

As for Morty, he suffers from so much PTSD that he almost destroys the real world due to all the suffering he went through in the matrix. It’s a different kind of dynamic for the two of them than fans have seen in the series before, and reveals that Rick and Morty Season 8 is going to explore some unique new kinds of angles with ideas it has played with in the past. While there have been older looks at Morty and Summer in the past, this episode reveals the kind of lives they could have had in a much different kind of world. And there’s a lot that can be mined from that.