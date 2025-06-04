Rick and Morty Promo Sets Up More Evil Morty Fallout at Last

Rick and Morty has dropped the first look at Season 8’s next episode, and it’s setting up for more of the fallout of one of Evil Morty’s biggest plans. Rick and Morty fans have been especially curious about the future of the series as Season 7 seemed to cap off the long running story with both Evil Morty and Rick Prime. It seemed to tease that it would be the last we had seen of Evil Morty, but the villain still did quite a lot to Rick’s version of the multiverse at the end of the fifth season with the destruction of the Central Finite Curve.

The end of the fifth season and beginning of Rick and Morty Season 6 teased that each of the Ricks and Mortys still at the Citadel when Evil Morty had destroyed it were then sacrificed to the greater machine to help Evil Morty escape from the Central Finite Curve. But as teased with the first look at Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3 (as spotted by @swimpedia on X), it seems that many of these Ricks and Mortys were instead either sent to their original universes or just lost in space. Check out the promo below.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 8th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 8, "The Rick, the Mort & the Ugly"! pic.twitter.com/RKNXYZZzKT — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 2, 2025

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3 is titled “The Rick, the Mort & the Ugly” and will be making its premiere with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 8th at 11:00PM ET. The promo for the episode confirms that while many of the Ricks and Mortys trapped within the Citadel at the end of the fifth season had been sent to their various universes, it seems like many of the clones instead have gotten lost and formed their own societies. But as the promo comes to an end, it’s clear that some of the Ricks have been lost as well.

This sets up more of the fallout from Evil Morty’s actions. With the destruction of the Central Finite Curve opening up the wider multiverse, fans saw in Rick and Morty Season 7 that it introduced new villains such as the elusive Rick Prime. But he was quickly dealt with in the previous season, so fans had been wondering what the series could be building to next as it started to lay out the seeds for another big multi-season antagonist heading into its new era.

Will Evil Morty Return in Season 8?

It’s hard to gauge by the promo as to whether or not Evil Morty will be making his comeback to Rick and Morty with Season 8’s next episode, but either way it’s going to be further expanding on the long running saga. After the destruction of the Citadel, Rick and Morty are going to see what’s happened to many of the Ricks and Mortys lost in the shuffle, and it’s likely going to involve all kinds of variants that fans have never seen before.

But with Adult Swim renewing Rick and Morty through to Season 12, it also means there’s plenty of time to begin setting up a future appearance. Fans might either get to see Evil Morty return or might not, but it could more importantly set up some big things for the future. Rick and Morty is now in a new era where it can start setting things up again after all this time, and this could most likely be the first episode that really starts to get us to that unknown future.