Is Rick and Morty Bringing Back the Citadel In Season 8?

Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim with Season 8 of the animated series later this Spring, and the first trailer for the new season teases that a new version of the Citadel of Ricks might be on the way. Rick and Morty Season 7 made some big shifts to the official long running canon of the animated series. While each episode is more likely to take the titular duo on a weekly adventure not really connected to anything else, Season 7 made sure to cap off some of the huge stories that had built up over the previous seasons.

This means that Rick and Morty Season 8 also has the freedom to either explore a whole new season of weekly adventures, or start planting seeds for another potentially multiple seasons long story as it works closer towards its Season 12 renewal. This could be the case with one standout scene from the first trailer for Rick and Morty Season 8 that not only brings back Rick variants to the spotlight, but teases that they might be rebuilding the Citadel after it was destroyed by Evil Morty way back in Season 5.

Rick and Morty Season 8’s Citadel Returns Theory

Rick and Morty has released the first trailer for Season 8 of the series, and it revealed the fullest look at the coming episodes yet. Part of this trailer reveals more Rick variants getting up to no good (with a Mohawk Rick variant kidnapping a Morty in one scene), but they are gathering in a strange place. United together by a Southern (or Texan) inspired Rick variant, these Ricks all have Morty servants of their own. But the real draw is the location. Not only does it seem to maybe be a new version of the Citadel, but there also seems to be construction going on in the background.

Rebuilding the Citadel would not be the wildest idea as while Evil Morty had destroyed Rick’s version of the multiverse with the destruction of the Citadel before, it was far from every universe within the series. There are still many Ricks and Mortys out there in the multiverse, and it has since widened to a whole new kind of scale outside of even Rick’s control. This opened up the opportunity to bring in a much more notable foe than even Evil Morty or Rick Prime, and building a new version of the Citadel would be a good way to spark that larger story.

It would also likely be a much different form than the Citadel, and might even have a much different name. It could mean these Ricks are gathering into a Citadel like structure under a single commanding Texan Rick, and that could be a close enough comparison to that original idea to make one worry. It also seems like a different variant Rick is interacting with all of this as well, so this could even be a detour episode to show off more of the Rick variants from across the multiverse. Either way, it’s something fans really need to keep an eye on for the future.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 8 Come Out?

Rick and Morty Season 8 will be hitting soon enough as it will be premiering with Adult Swim beginning on Sunday, May 25th at 11:00PM ET/PT. The new season will also be available for streaming on Max and Hulu on September 1st later this Fall, and will be featuring Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder returning for the new episodes alongside a returning voice cast of Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer. Rick and Morty previously teased Season 8’s episodes as such:

Summer of All Fears

Valkyrick

The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly

The Last Temptation of Jerry

Cryo Mort a Ricker

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button

Ricker Than Fiction

Nomortland

Morty Daddy

Hot Rick

It’s hard to gauge which of these episodes might feature this new Citadel equivalent. It could be the Western inspired title of “The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly” given the Ricks involved, or it could even be something like “Nomortland” happening later in the season. But with the series potentially starting out a new long running saga to take it all into the future, there are a number of diferrent places this episode could pop up.

Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 8 as such, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”