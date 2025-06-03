Netflix’s Haunted Hotel From Rick and Morty Writer Reveals Release Date & Cast

Netflix has a new animated series on the way from many of the minds behind Rick and Morty, and Haunted Hotel has revealed its release date and cast with a few first look images ahead of its big premiere. Netflix Animation has been beefing up in the last year with a lot of interesting new projects, and they have been expanding with all kinds of anime releases as well. Each one of these new projects seems to be fairly unique from one another, and that seems to be the case with a very kooky and creepy looking new series coming this Fall.

Haunted Hotel is a brand new animated series coming from Matt Roller, who has written for shows like Rick and Morty, Speechless, Community, Son of Zorn, Archer and more. Netflix has confirmed that the new animated series will be making its debut on September 19th with the streaming service, and with it has revealed the first look at what to expect from this creepy family comedy as they deal with running a hotel that’s haunted by all sorts of scary monsters and ghosts. Check it out below.

What Is Haunted Hotel?

Created by Matt Roller, who also serves as executive producer alongside other Rick and Morty alum like Dan Harmon, Steve Levy, and Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Chris McKenna, Haunted Hotel will be making its debut with Netflix on September 19th. Erica Hayes, who has also worked on Rick and Morty and Carol & the End of the World, will be supervising director for the new animated series. Titmouse will be providing the animation with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina also acting as executive producers.

Haunted Hotel will star Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson in currently unconfirmed roles at the time of this publication. As for what to expect from the new animated series, Netflix teases it as such with a brief summary, “A single mother of two struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts haunting the hotel and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas.”

Why You Should Watch Haunted Hotel

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel,” series creator Matt Roller shared in a statement with Netflix. “Haunted Hotel is wildly inventive and I’m very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix,” Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation stated about the new series. “They are phenomenal collaborators and I can’t wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show.”

The competition to get the show was reportedly highly competitive among many platforms, and Netflix gave it a straight to series order as soon as it was picked up. So there’s a great chance that this one is going to be a big hit with fans. Netflix has also been willing to give their animated shows longer runs, so there’s also a good chance that if this is successful it’s going to stick around for much longer than fans might have seen in the past.

How are you liking the look of Haunted Hotel? Will you check it out when it hits Netflix later this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!