Percy Jackson: Rick Riordan Confirms Writers' Room Has Started Work on Season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has a new lease on life at the house of mouse. Roughly one year after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its extensive sandbox of intellectual property, author Rick Riordan revealed that Disney+ would be adapting his best-selling books for a streaming series. Pre-production development moved for the next two years before filming officially kicked off in June 2022. The first season is confirmed to follow the events of The Lightning Thief over the course of eight episodes, with The Adam Project's Walker Scobell in the titular role.

While Percy Jackson Season 1 remains a way's away, progress has already been made on future installments. Taking to his blog, Riordan revealed that as Season 1 gets deeper into the post-production process, the writers' room has begun developing Percy Jackson Season 2.

"We have started work on the writers' room for season two. This does NOT mean the second season has been green-lit yet," Riordan wrote. "It's too early for that. But we have been approved to start developing scripts, and I think everyone's expectation is that a second season will happen if all goes as planned."

Riordan confirmed that this sophomore installment would appropriately follow the second Percy Jackson novel, The Sea of Monsters. That adventure picks up shortly after The Lightning Thief and features the core trio of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover pursuing the mythical Golden Fleece.

"We've broken down the action of the second Percy Jackson book, The Sea of Monsters, into a series of episodes, and have begun outlining what the first episodes would look like," Riordan continued. "I love imagining the introduction of Tyson, our favorite Cyclops, and it's so helpful to picture our amazing actors in their on-going roles as I am visualizing the season."

Beyond the new characters that would come into play, Riordan emphasized his excitement about giving more screen time to some Camp Half-Blood favorites that will be introduced in Percy Jackson Season 1.

"A bigger role for Clarisse LaRue, the incredible Dior Goodjohn? Yes, please. More Luke Castellan, aka Charlie Bushnell? Sign me up.," Riordan added. "Percy (Walker), Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) braving the scenes from the second novel . . . I can't wait. And Party Ponies! While we were filming season one, I explained to Glynn Turman (Chiron) who the Party Ponies were, and he laughed and laughed. He said, 'I think I have some friends I could call.' Can't wait to see that scene!"

Riordan once again stressed that nothing is official yet, but he and the team are very excited about future possibilities.

"My usual disclaimer: This is all HYPOTHETICAL at this point. We have big plans, but nothing is green-lit (past the writers room) and nothing is set in stone," Riordan said. "Fingers crossed, though, the first season does as well as we hope, and leads to an even greater second! I continue to be in the writers' room every day, weighing in on every creative decision."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in post production.