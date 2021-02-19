Ride With Norman Reedus Season 5: Trippy Trailer Released

Norman Reedus is revving up for a far-out trip when Ride With Norman Reedus returns to AMC. In the upcoming fifth season of the motorcycle travelogue documenting The Walking Dead star's trips around the world with celebrity riding companions, Reedus "hits the open road on a three-day, two-wheel adventure as he explores local culture both domestic and abroad, meeting the people who help shape and influence their communities." Along with a fellow actor, musician, or friend, Reedus and guest "journey to custom bike shops, motorcycle clubs, historical landmarks, under the radar attractions, and the occasional tourist trap, while pulling over to experience regional cuisine... with plenty of time for unplanned detours and getting off the beaten path along the way."

Guests on Season 5 of Ride include Reedus' Mimic and American Gangster co-star Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), and Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story). Reedus will ride down memory lane with a retrospective episode highlighting favorite moments from the previous four seasons of Ride, featuring Season 1 guest Peter Fonda, Season 2 guest Dave Chappelle, and Reedus' Walking Dead co-stars Melissa McBride and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In the Season 5 premiere, "The North Island of New Zealand with Josh Brolin," Reedus "explores the harbor city of Auckland before meeting up with actor Josh Brolin. Together they discover a rich native Maori culture and an affinity for moto sports amongst the stunning North Island landscape." In episode 502, "The South Island of New Zealand with Dylan McDermott," Reedus and McDermott take "a scenic trip along New Zealand's majestic South Island. Navigating dramatic mountain roads, they take in some of the most rugged, unpredictable landscape in a remote corner of the world."

(Photo: AMC Networks)

Episode 503, "Journey Down Norman's Memory Lane," revisits Reedus' favorite moments from Ride, remembering time spent in Japan, Costa Rica, Europe, and Uruguay.

The Season 5 premiere of Ride With Norman Reedus will be available one week early for subscribers of AMC+, where episode 501 premieres Sunday, February 28. The episode premieres on the AMC network on March 7 at midnight / 11c. Subsequent episodes will air on AMC and AMC+ at midnight. Starting on April 18, episodes 505 and 506 will air at 11:30 pm/10:30c.

Reedus also stars in the extended Season 10 of The Walking Dead, consisting of six all-new bonus episodes airing between February 28 and April 4 on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.