‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’: Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas Make Their Debut in Exclusive New Clip

Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is returning to its normal time slot this Saturday morning, and the show is bringing with it a couple of high-powered guest stars to voice some new villains.

The new episode, a half-hour special titled “The Evil League of Mutants,” introduces The Sando Brothers, who were a performance duo that was turned into a pair of mutant crabs. Who’s voicing these characters, you ask? These new characters are voiced by none other than The League stars Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas.

You can check out the introduction of The Sando Brothers in the exclusive clip above!

Of course, both Sando Brothers are brought in to assist the show’s biggest villain, Baron Draxum, played by John Cena. The episode sees Draxum attempting to form a team of terrifying super villains, but he doesn’t exactly have the best talent to work with, as you can see.

Here’s the official synopsis and cast list for the episode:

“In the episode, Baron Draxum (John Cena) assembles a league of villains to defeat the Turtles, including the first appearance of The Sando Brothers, a famous travelling performance duo turned into mutant crab-men, voiced by The League stars Jason Mantzoukas and Paul Scheer.

“The clip also features Draxum’s devoted gargoyles Muninn and Huginn (Sam Richardson and Tim Simons, Veep); Hypno-Potamus (Rhys Darby, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), a mutant magician/hippo; Warren Stone (John Michael Higgins, Pitch Perfect), a former news anchor turned mutant earthworm; Todd (Thurop Van Orman, Sanjay and Craig), a super-nice lemonade-making capybara mutant; Repo Mantis (Fred Tatasciore, Avengers Assemble), a tough Bronx repo man turned mutant mantis; and Meat Sweats (John Rotten Lydon, Public Image Ltd ‘PiL’ and Sex Pistols), a power-hungry mutant pig.”

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles returns on Saturday, January 19th at 9:30 am ET on Nickelodeon.