Riverdale Announces a Return for Josie and the Pussycats

The Pussycats are returning to Riverdale. Valerie Brown (Hayley Law) and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield), who have not appeared on the series since the end of the second season in 2018, are set to return to the series in an upcoming episode, which is currently in production. The two performers posted the script cover to their respective Twitter accounts, confirming what fans have long suspected. Producers and even the actors have said on several occasions that the future of the Pussycats was still in flux, with the implication that the two would return at some point. Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, is no longer a regular on the series, having left to star in the ill-fated Katy Keene spinoff, which was cancelled after one season.

Murray was the first of the Pussycats whose return was confirmed, although at the time there was no specific episode named, and there was no confirmation that Valerie and Melody would come with her. Robin Givens, who plays Josie's mother in the series, has been gone since the season four premiere but will return -- not in-character, but to direct the episode.

You can see the script cover below.

Cat’s out the bag. The Pussycats are headed back to #Riverdale!! Y’all ready?! 😽😻😼 pic.twitter.com/JGHGwsoTfs — ASHA (@ashabrom) May 14, 2021

While the characters have been missing from Riverdale for years, fans have always had a soft spot for the characters. The property is one of Archie's most identifiable brands, right up there with Sabrina the Teenage Witch and the Riverdale gang themselves.

A feature film about Josie and the Pussycats was released in 2001, and failed at the box office but has gone on to become a cult classic. In recent weeks, Universal Pictures and a number of press outlets have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of the movie's theatrical release, bringing Josie back to the pop culture forefront.

As part of that celebration, Robot Chicken will release an Archie Comics special on May 23, which will feature appearances by Rachael Leigh Cook, reprising her role as Josie, along with Du Jour, the boy band played by Donald Faison, Seth Green, and Breckin Meyer.