CW's Riverdale Cancelation Has Fans Upset and Haters Rejoicing
The CW announced that Riverdale has been cancelled after 7 seasons, and not surprisingly fans are in an uproar about it. Social media lit up with reactions to the news that Riverdale is ending almost as fast as the headline could circulate; reactions range from the obvious anger and devastation from hardcore fans, to the trolling from those who weren't into the show and are loving watching the fandom take this hit. There's also a weird beef between Riverdale and every other show that was canceled before it, which is somehow part of all this...
Check out how people are feeling about Riverdale being cancelled by The CW:
NOT OKAY WITH THIS
riverdale canceled bring back i am not okay with this— ronald reagan hate account (@rotdecaywither) May 19, 2022
INSERT your favorite crying meme/gif.
Haters Smiling Over There...
rverdale ending means people will stop saying "they canceled this for riverdale" under Netflix's replies wait pic.twitter.com/vpWJd8Tbur— kon (@konshideout) May 19, 2022
It's a celebrations, haters!
FREEEEEEEEDOM!
The cast of riverdale when they heard the show was getting canceled pic.twitter.com/ui3SewzAFf— Jafari❤️🔥 (@Thee__Mule) May 19, 2022
Everyone is going to be watching these cast exit interviews like 👀👀👀
LEVELED UP
finally riverdale is canceled. someone came to their senses!— My360Nation (@npcj3600) May 19, 2022
Was this a bad decision, or an overdue one? Sound off in the comments!
Victory Requires Sacrifice
am i inconsolable that batwoman and legends were cancelled?? yes.— vali🧷DEV DAY (@ASTRAL0GUE) May 19, 2022
but it’s all ok if this was the price to pay for riverdale getting canceled finally
Apparently Riverdale had the haters boiling at Spartan-level fury... 😬
Now We Can Heal
no more “this was canceled and riverdale was not??????!!!?” the world is healing https://t.co/nkZF7ZvjbJ— sabry (@Neptvned) May 19, 2022
It will take time, but one way or another, this fight is over. Let us heal. 🙏
There Will Never Be Another
i know people out there are celebrating the fall of riverdale but let’s be honest here no show will ever be able to do what riverdale did! it took risks. it was always in peoples mouths. every time a show was canceled riverdale ended up trending… it will always be the it girl!— bree (@topazgotjuice) May 19, 2022
For the Riverdale fans: this is a SAFE THREAD. Unite your tribe.
What You Gonna Do Now?!
if riverdale is over now what show are people gonna use when their fav show get canceled— glup shitto (@filmIore) May 19, 2022
Good question. See below for immediate answer. 😂
We've Come Full Circle
They canceled riverdale for this https://t.co/m5suO9hDVr— bruhman (@Bruhmanmeme) May 19, 2022
The hated king is dead. Long live the new hated king.