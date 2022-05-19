CW's Riverdale Cancelation Has Fans Upset and Haters Rejoicing

By Kofi Outlaw

The CW announced that Riverdale has been cancelled after 7 seasons, and not surprisingly fans are in an uproar about it. Social media lit up with reactions to the news that Riverdale is ending almost as fast as the headline could circulate; reactions range from the obvious anger and devastation from hardcore fans, to the trolling from those who weren't into the show and are loving watching the fandom take this hit. There's also a weird beef between Riverdale and every other show that was canceled before it, which is somehow part of all this... 

MORE: Why Riverdale is Ending Explained by CW CEO

Check out how people are feeling about Riverdale being cancelled by The CW

NOT OKAY WITH THIS

INSERT your favorite crying meme/gif.

Haters Smiling Over There...

It's a celebrations, haters!

FREEEEEEEEDOM!

Everyone is going to be watching these cast exit interviews like 👀👀👀

LEVELED UP

Was this a bad decision, or an overdue one? Sound off in the comments!

Victory Requires Sacrifice

Apparently Riverdale had the haters boiling at Spartan-level fury... 😬

Now We Can Heal

It will take time, but one way or another, this fight is over. Let us heal. 🙏

There Will Never Be Another

For the Riverdale fans: this is a SAFE THREAD. Unite your tribe.

What You Gonna Do Now?!

Good question. See below for immediate answer. 😂

We've Come Full Circle

The hated king is dead. Long live the new hated king.

