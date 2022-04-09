Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a preview for “Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America”, the eleventh episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, April 24th. Last week’s episode of Riverdale saw Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) blast the town as the worst in America, something that left many suspecting Pickens had something up his sleeve and while there’s an episode between last week and “Angels in America”, from the sounds of things in the synopsis, that does seem to be the case. According to the episode description, Percival has a plan that would lead to the demise of Pop’s and, somehow, that leads to Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) going back in time for answers.

“RIVERDALE THROUGH THE YEARS — After learning that Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) plan to reinvigorate Riverdale would lead to the demise of Pop’s, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) searches for a way to fight back. But when she is targeted by one of Percival’s accomplices, the incident sends her back in time and searching for answers. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Evan Kyle.”

The arrival of Percival Pickens has led fans to have some wild theories about who the descendant of one of the town’s founding fathers, General Pickens, really is. With magic being very much a “thing” on The CW series this season, we’ve already seen that Pickens has some interesting powers, namely the ability to control people’s minds—something he calls the “power of persuasion”. He definitely seems a little sinister so fans theorize he could be a warlock descended from true evil, that he’s out to finish what the late Hiram Lodge started, and even that Pickens is actually General Pickens himself considering Percival’s actions seem to line up quite a bit with some of the General’s from the town’s history (driving out the Uktena, tribe, anyone?) Whatever the case, it certainly sounds that the stakes are starting to get higher for everyone in the town now that Percival is on the scene.

Riverdale, along with several other shows, was recently renewed for Season 7 on The CW, though series star Cole Sprouse recently told GQ that most of the actors on the fan-favorite series are ready to “wrap it up with a bow”.

“I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control,” Sprouse said of working on the series. “We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America” will air on Sunday, April 24th.