‘Riverdale’: F.P. Turns 50 in “American Dreams” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Chapter Fifty: American Dreams,” the forthcoming fiftieth episode of Riverdale.

And, in honor of the show hitting its first big milestone, they will be celebrating F.P. Jones’s fiftieth birthday on the episode.

This doesn’t make a ton of sense, as “The Midnight Club” took place in 1992 — that’s 27 years ago — which means that F.P. would have been 23 or 24 at the time and still in high school.

Variety‘s Danielle Turchiano has an answer for that, though:

Clearly he was held back. A LOT. — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) February 22, 2019

…Well, we’re glad that’s cleared up.

The whole 50-at-50 thing is a clever wink-and-a-nod reference, anyway, not unlike what they did in the first season when the show gave the city a “75th anniversary jubilee,” mirroring the 75th anniversary of Archie Comics that same year. That mythology is also dodgy, since the generations of family history referenced in the show indicate that even if it was not called Riverdale, the same group of people have essentially been settled in this area for quite some time.

In any event, it’s an episode of Riverdale, so it isn’t as though one major event is all that’s going on. The spidoe also has subplots for Archie, Jughead and Betty (dealing with the whole Gryphons and Gargoyles thing) as well as one for Toni and Cheryl.

…Oh, and “Veronica reveals a damaging secret to Betty,” which sounds like the kind of thing that’s going to drive Twitter crazy.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

“Chapter Fifty: American Dreams” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, FP

As Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon) prepares for FP’s (Skeet Ulrich) 50th birthday party, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) questions his mom’s motives for returning to Riverdale. When an unexpected encounter brings Archie (KJ Apa) back into the world of G&G, Jughead and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to help him face his past head-on. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) find themselves at a crossroads, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) reveals a damaging secret to Betty. Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacas.

Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of All American on The CW.