Riverdale: First Look at Caroline Day as Cheryl's Long-Lost Love

Earlier this season on Riverdale, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) learned the shocking truth about her childhood crush, Heather. Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) had kept them apart, but Penelope asked Cheryl for forgiveness and gave her the letters that Heather had written her. This prompts Cheryl to track down her lost love and now, The CW is giving us our first look at the woman so important to Cheryl's past — and who may just help with Riverdale's future. The network has released a pair of images featuring Billions alum Caroline Day as Heather in the upcoming episode "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things that Go Bump in the Night."

It was announced earlier this month that Day would be playing the role of Heather. According to the announcement, Cheryl tracks Heather down via social media despite Nana Rose's disapproval. Heather is now a librarian in neighboring Greendale and "when Heather re-enters Cheryl's life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her powers better." The recently released preview for the episode also reveals that Heather is a witch, something that explains the help Cheryl may be getting with her powers. You can check out the photos below as well as the synopsis for the upcoming episode.

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

"THE GHOSTS OF RIVERDALE — After failing to get Pop's declared a historical landmark, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists Archie's (KJ Apa) help saving the diner from Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) opens up to Agent Drake (guest star Sophia Tatum) about her ability to see people's evil auras. Meanwhile, after Reggie (Charles Melton) and the shareholders declare war on Veronica (Camila Mendes), she turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help maintaining control of the Babylonium. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) reconnects with her childhood crush Heather (guest star Caroline Day), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) continue their fight for custody of Baby Anthony. Mädchen Amick also stars. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Gigi Swift & Ryan Terrebonne."

With Heather being a witch, Heather's arrival could be the gateway for the return of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman this season as well. It was announced back in April that Shipka would be back on Riverdale as the fan-favorite character at some point this season, though details about how — and exactly when — were not provided.

Shipka first portrayed Sabrina on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which ran for four seasons and ended its run in 2020. Sabrina finally made her Riverdale debut in a long-awaited crossover during the show's five-episode "Rivervale" event earlier this season. That episode saw Sabrina help her friend, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) with a spell.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night" will air on Sunday, May 22nd.