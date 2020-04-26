Katy Keene Reveals Kevin Keller's Future in Riverdale Crossover

✖

Set five years into the future of the world established on Riverdale, The CW's Katy Keene sets the stage for familiar faces from the popular series to not only make guest appearances but offer glimpses of what the future holds. With Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) a main character on Katy Keene, we already know that her pursuit of musical fame remains her endgame well after she’s left high school behind and in last week's episode "Chapter Ten: Gloria" a visit from her old friend/stepbrother Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) gives us a look into his future as well -- and it's one that's fitting to Kevin and also one that Riverdale fans may not expect.

In last week's episode of Katy Keene, Kevin pays Josie a visit in New York City and, while chatting with Josie and her friends Jorge (Johnny Beauchamp), Katy (Lucy Hale), and Pepper (Julia Chan), he reveals that he's now the drama teacher at Riverdale High School. However, Kevin does have bigger aspirations. He's also written a play, "La Bonne Nuit", which he describes as a coming of age noir set in the small town of "Creekdale" in which "a lot of people die and also make out".

That play ends up being another important reason for Kevin's trip to New York. Pepper sets up a reading of "La Bonne Nuit" at the Pepper Plant with a famous director in the audience. While the reading is done in the hopes of Kevin getting an agent, it also ends up being an extortion play by Pepper when the director hits on Kevin, suggesting that he can help him in exchange for sexual favors.

The idea of Kevin as an aspiring playwright and high school drama teacher isn't a huge stretch for the character, though it may not exactly be what people thought Kevin would be doing five years forward. Kevin has been the mastermind behind the musicals at Riverdale High back in the "present day," including Riverdale's most-recent musical episode "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town" in which Kevin was in charge of the variety show -- a show that took on Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

And this may not be the last we see of Kevin in Katy Keene's New York, either. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, actor Casey Cott said he'd love to appear on the series again in the future.

"Luckily, since our shows are in the same universe, we can have characters pop back and forth," he said. "I'm definitely on Riverdale and that's where I want to be, but I do love hopping. I definitely will hop over there anytime they'll have me. I think that that group of actors are incredible. I had a blast while I was over there, and whenever the phone rings to head over there for an episode, I'll gladly come to New York City and shoot. It's amazing."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c.

