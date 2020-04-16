Riverdale’s Kevin Keller Comes to Visit New York in New Katy Keene Photos

Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) may be taking center stage in Riverdale‘s eagerly-anticipated musical episode, Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town, on Wednesday night, but he’s also making a trip to the Big Apple soon as well. Next week’s upcoming episode of Katy Keene, “Chapter Ten: Gloria” will see Kevin pay his friend and stepsister Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) a visit, giving fans of both The CW series another little crossover — and from the way things look in new photos for the episode, Kevin will find himself involved the goings on of not just Josie, but Katy (Lucy Hale) and her friends, too.

In a new batch of photos the network has released for the episode, Kevin seems to fit right in with Katy, Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), and Pepper (Julia Chan) as they deal with their own challenges and struggles. The episode will see Katy trying to get to the bottom of accusations leveled against her boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) as well as see Pepper (Julia Chan) and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) dealing with things not exactly going to plan in either of their lives while Josie (Ashleigh Murray) will get some important advice from Kevin. Cott’s appearance as Kevin on Katy Keene will mark the second appearance of a Riverdale character on Katy Keene. Josie’s mother, Sierra McCoy (Robin Givens) previously showed up in the Big Apple to visit her daughter,

but if Cott has his way, next week’s episode won’t be the last time Kevin Keller shows up on Katy Keene.

“Luckily, since our shows are in the same universe, we can have characters pop back and forth. I’m definitely on Riverdale and that’s where I want to be, but I do love hopping,” he recently told ComicBook.com. “I definitely will hop over there anytime they’ll have me. I think that that group of actors are incredible. I had a blast while I was over there, and whenever the phone rings to head over there for an episode, I’ll gladly shoot to New York city and shoot. It’s amazing.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Gloria” below and read on for photos from the episode.

MOVING ON FROM YOUR PAST — When an allegation against Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is made, Katy (Lucy Hale), tries to get to the bottom of it, but instead might have discovered something about her mother. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the new Pussycats have a falling out leaving Josie’s close friend, Kevin Keller (guest star Casey Cott), to remind that she doesn’t need to be that person anymore. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) offers Bernardo (guest star Ryan Faucett) an interesting relationship proposition in order not to lose him, but it does not go as he hoped. Meanwhile, Pepper’s (Julia Chan) past is starting to catch up with her and it could jeopardize more than just the Pepper Plant. Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Michael Grassi & Neil McNeil.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Gloria” is slated to air April 23.

