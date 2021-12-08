Riverdale: How Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Crosses Over in Season 6

After years of anticipation, the moment Archie Comics fans were waiting for has finally arrived, as Riverdale properly crossed over with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Netflix series’ version of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) was previously confirmed to be appearing on the hit The CW, as part of its genre-bending “Rivervale” five-episode event. There has definitely been a lot of anticipation surrounding Sabrina’s role in the event — and here’s what you need to know about how it happened. Spoilers for Season 6, Episode 4 of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode centered around three generations of Blossom women throughout different eras, all of whom had major events happen during the passing of Bailey’s comet. In the present day, the comet arrived as Nana Rose Blossom wanted to peacefully pass on in a ritual, which prompted Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) to recount the previous Blossom women’s tragic stories. Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that Sabrina had been invited over to help with the ritual, and that she and Cheryl knew each other through the coven community of Riverdale and Greendale.

As Bailey’s comet passed through Riverdale, Cheryl and Sabrina performed the ceremony, which helped swap Nana Rose and Cheryl’s souls just before Nana Rose died. As it turned out, Cheryl had secretly achieved immortality after being cursed in the 1800s, and had been operating as different Blossom women over the past century or so. Sabrina explained that death wasn’t permanent in the world of witches, as she’d previously died and come back to life.

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously confirmed with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.

“It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn’t been her in two years,” Shipka previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I’d never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn’t know how that was going to work, and I was just like, ‘Oh, this fits like a glove.’ And it was very fun.”

While it’s unclear exactly what the future holds for Shipka’s Sabrina — outside of her story being continued in the pages of Archie Comics — the actress recently hinted that more appearances aren’t completely out of the cards.

“It was crazy because I feel like since Episode 1 of [Chilling Adventures of Sabrina] we’ve been talking about doing a crossover with Riverdale, and finally the stars aligned and I think that it was absolutely the right timing,” Shipka recently shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I was always itching to get over there. But it makes sense that it’s after the fact and that it’s now, and I’m happy that it’s extended the life of Sabrina, so timing really did work out at the end of the day.”

“I think the door’s open. I think the door is open, and that’s very exciting,” Shipka added.

Riverdale airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.