‘Riverdale’ Contract Reportedly Prevents Luke Perry From Being A Regular On ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Revival

Some of the original cast of 90210 will be returning for the upcoming reboot, though one of the most popular characters on the show won’t be returning quite as often.

The show that CBS is describing as an “untraditional reboot” will feature members of the original 90210 series that aired in the 1990s, though it won’t feature them as the characters they played on the show. That means that Luke Perry for example, who played Dylan on the original series, could appear on the show but he won’t be playing Dylan.

It hasn’t been confirmed which members of the cast will appear on the upcoming reboot, but if Perry does have a part to play it will be as a guest star, at least until his current contract runs out. Perry is currently part of the CW show Riverdale, and a production source told ET that “at this time, due to his current deal with Riverdale, Luke Perry could only guest star on a potential 90210 reboot, and could not be a series regular.”

While Perry’s involvement is unknown at this time, other members of the 90210 cast were spotted together in Hollywood after reportedly taking part in several pitch meetings. The group included Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, and Brian Austin Green, who played Brandon Walsh, Kelly Taylor, Donna Martin, Steve Sanders, and David Silver in the original show.

It awaits to be seen if other members of the cast, which included Perry, Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Tiffani Thiessen (Valerie Malone), Hilary Swank (Carly Reynolds), Lindsay Price (Janet Sosna), Vincent Young (Noah Hunter), Vanessa Marcil (Gina Kincaid), and Kathleen Robertson (Clare Arnold) will make appearances on the show, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for the reboot itself, ET’s source also says that crew members spotted with the original cast were also former writers for the 2008 reboot of 90210 (on the CW), so it isn’t known if this show will also incorporate those actors or storylines. That’s a lot of mystery to be sure, but hopefully, things will become clearer as more information makes its way out and into the open.

