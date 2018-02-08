‘Riverdale’ Star Teases Family Drama, Showdown for Alice Cooper

The Cooper family has had a lot to deal with this season on Riverdale. Between the threat of the Black Hood, tensions about Alice Cooper’s Serpent past, and the introduction of the long-lost Chic into the family dynamic there has been no shortage of personal drama on top of everything going on in town.

This week that drama took a whole new turn when not only did matriarch Alice (Madchen Amick) find herself cleaning up after a murder, but Betty (Lili Reinhart) found out about her father’s infidelity as Hal is cheating on Alice with none other than Penelope Blossom. But while the drama keeps getting crazier and crazier, according to Amick, it’s all leading to an eventual confrontation between the two women.

“I can definitely tease that Alice gets up into Penelope’s face once again with the knowledge of Hal maybe not being as loyal as he should be, Amick told ComicBook.com.

Loyalty is something that seems to come up a lot in the Cooper household and frequently involving the Blossoms. When it was revealed that Polly was pregnant with Jason Blossom’s children, there was no small amount of drama with Polly having “betrayed” her family to be with a Blossom. It turned out that was stemmed in the long-kept secret that the Coopers and Blossoms were related, with bad blood going back a couple of generations, but Alice and her family managed to work through it and Amick says that the Coopers, particularly the Cooper women, always get through things.

“I love just having to set those petty relationship things that they go through aside and come together no matter what,” Amick said. “I really love the writing when they embrace that and it’s fun for Lili and I to play as well.”

And it isn’t just fun, story-wise, for Amick. The actress has a genuine appreciation for Reinhart and her work as Betty Cooper.

“Oh, I love it every time that there’s an Alice-Betty scene because I love and adore Lili,” she said. “I think she’s an incredible actress and I love always seeing their relationship.”

That mother-daughter relationship is one of the constants on Riverdale. Even though Betty and Alice often butt heads and find themselves on slightly different sides, they always support one another. When Alice wanted to find the son she gave up for adoption, Betty supported her and when it came to dealing with that dead body in tonight’s episode? The Cooper women teamed up yet again, something that Amick said was just proof that the Cooper women always have each others’ backs.

“What I love seeing is that the Cooper women, no matter what’s thrown at them, they and whatever their relationship is at the time, whatever they’re going through as mother and daughter, when it comes right down to it, the Cooper women have each others’ backs and that is a … there’s no doubt in either of their minds.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.