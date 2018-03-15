‘Riverdale’ Star Teases Penelope’s Future… and Past

There are no shortage of citizens with devious intentions in the sleepy small town of Riverdale. But after sticking to the background for a majority of the second season, Penelope Blossom has reemerged with a plan to gain what she feels entitled to.

The episode “There Will Be Blood” began with a surprise will reading and ended with secret plans to eliminate the competition. And while Penelope actor Nathalie Boltt is looking forward to the future, she told ComicBook.com that she wants The CW series to investigate her character’s past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I definitely feel like we need to understand why Penelope is so twisted and what has happened in her life for her to be so incredibly vile to her child,” said Boltt. “I think in the future, I want to see her get back in to some sort of point where she feels like she’s royalty again, even if it’s not clean royalty I don’t think she would mind. She just needs to feel alive.”

After the events of Season 1 saw Penelope’s family and status ripped away from her, she’s gone through many changes. She was burned and in the hospital, then became a courtesan, and is now conniving against her own daughter to regain what she feels she deserves.

“She needs to feel powerful, and I think season two has … I mean starting off burnt to a crisp was a bit of a blow to the character and then having Cheryl kind of have her power over her as well,” Boltt said. “Not having Thornhill (ed. note: the Blossom’s mansion) anymore, I think Penelope has taken a lot of knocks, and she’s trying desperately to get back, and so I would like Penelope to find some really weird twisted and unexpected way to exert her power over Riverdale again. She needs to be a queen even if she’s a twisted, creepy queen.”

Asked if there’s a character Penelope has yet to interact with who she’s yet had the chance to, Boltt seemed privy to meeting up with Luke Perry on screen.

“I always thought that Fred Andrews being a builder needed to come back and rebuild Thornhill. So, just putting that out there,” said Boltt, before turning her attention to her contemporaries. “You know there are a lot of villains around at the moment, and we could definitely do with a little battle of who’s the worst kind of worst and I’m sure you know who I’m talking about when I say there’s a lot of villains around… But there’s no one that I couldn’t imagine Penelope wrangling if they had something that she wanted. Yeah. She’s not scared.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Penelope’s evil plan continues in next week’s episode, “Primary Colors.”

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!