‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “Shadow of a Doubt”

The episode begins with Archie canvassing for Fred’s campaign. He knocks on the door of a bunch of older white men’s houses, trying to check and see if they have the Black Hood’s eyes.

Betty sits at breakfast with Alice and Hal. Betty tells them that she thinks Chic’s whole operation was a test on their family — and they survived it. She stares suspiciously at Hal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Veronica tells Archie that the five mobster families are all sending their sons to court Veronica, in hopes of getting some sort of business deal with the Lodges. Hiram calls Archie into his office, and asks about his campaigning for Fred. As Archie explains, he’s only doing it to try to catch the Black Hood. Hiram suggests that Archie reform the Dark Circle.

Jughead asks Betty for an update about Chic, but she says that she doesn’t know what happened to him. Jughead jokes that things couldn’t get any worse, but Betty suggests that Hal could be the Black Hood.

Hermione invites Veronica to the meeting with the mob sons, but she postpones it because she’s late for school.

Betty tells Cheryl about her suspicions about Hal. Cheryl doesn’t believe it, and ultimately offers to help Betty find concrete proof.

Hiram tells Hermione how important the debate between her and Fred will be. Hiram suggests that Archie reforming the Dark Circle will only make Fred look worse.

Archie talks to the wrestling team about reforming the Dark Circle. Moose reveals that Midge was hooking up with a Serpent behind his back, which Reggie gets upset by.

Jughead meets with the Serpents, revealing that the Ghoulies have been released out of jail. Reggie and the Dark Circle come in and confront the group about Midge.

At breakfast the next day, Betty suggests that she and Alice start doing more at the Riverdale Register.

Fangs tells Jughead the truth — that he was the one sleeping with Midge. He swears that he wasn’t the one who murdered her, and asks Jughead to delete the footage from his camera. As Jughead reveals, he already turned the footage into the police department, but he’ll try to get it back.

Veronica meets with the five mob sons. The proposal she likes the most is from Elio, who suggests that their families open a casino.

Jughead sees flyers for the Dark Circle all over school. He confronts Archie, and tells him that he won’t let the thing with Fangs and Midge get in the way of Archie’s search for the Black Hood. Jughead invites Archie along to meet the new sheriff.

Archie and Jughead meet with Hiram and the new sheriff. Jughead and the new sheriff go to find the footage, while Hiram asks Archie to help Veronica meet with Elio that night.

Veronica offers that her family and Elio’s family partner on the Sweetwater Casino. When Veronica leaves to use the restroom, Elio asks Archie if he was the one who murdered Papa Poutine, because his son, Small Fry, is looking for revenge.

Betty stays behind at the Register while Alice and Hal go out to dinner. Betty tracks down Hal’s planner and finds that his schedule conveniently matches the Black Hood attacks. She shows Cheryl what she found, and then gets a phone call about a body in the coroner’s office — one that matches Chic’s description. Betty and Cheryl agree to go check out the body.

Jughead tells FP that the new sheriff won’t give back the footage. FP suggests that there’s no way for Fangs to come out of this OK, as the Lodges are using him as a scapegoat to draw up reason for their prison.

Archie arrives home, where Fred shows him a note pinned to the door — “You’re next, sinner.”

Fred and Archie show the Lodges and the sheriff the letter. Fred agrees to continue holding the debate, as long as security is beefed up.

Betty and Cheryl meet with the coroner. He shows them the body of a kid who isn’t Chic. Cheryl tries to comfort Betty, but Betty argues that she helped kill Chic — finally proving that she and the Black Hood are one and the same.

Betty tells Hal and Alice about the situation with the Black Hood and Chic. Betty reveals that she’s OK with being an accomplice to murder, because of her darkness. Hal reveals that he felt a similar way when Alice kicked him out, and wants the family to stay together.

Toni shows Jughead a leaked video of Fangs meeting Midge backstage. Fangs gets apprehended by the sheriff in the hallway, who finds a knife in his pocket.

Veronica asks Hiram about her casino deal. Hiram shoots it down, arguing that it makes their family look bad.

Archie stays up with a baseball bat waiting for the Black Hood. Fred asks him about it, and Archie reveals how helpless he’s felt since the attack at Pop’s.

Reggie and the wrestling team attack the Whyte Wyrm. Jughead tells Archie about it the next day, but he doesn’t know what happened.

Jughead and Sierra go to Fangs’ defense against the sheriff. Sierra tells Fangs to stay quiet so he doesn’t incriminate himself more.

Archie confronts Reggie about the attack on the Whyte Wyrm. Reggie reveals that Hiram actually paid them all to do it.

Veronica asks Sierra for advice on the casino.

Betty tells Cheryl that she found records of Hal still paying for the room he stayed in when he was kicked out. They visit the room, and Cheryl finds the Nancy Drew code book — the same one that the Black Hood used to write the cipher. Betty freaks out and gets a phone call from Hal. He asks about the debate, and Betty agrees to meet them there.

Veronica tells Hiram about the legal way she found to open the casino, but Hiram doesn’t want to hear it.

The debate begins. Suddenly, the Black Hood arrives in the rafters and shoots into the crowd. Betty scrambles around and finds Hal, seeming to prove that he isn’t the Black Hood.

Hiram asks the new sheriff to invite Archie for a ride along to find the Black Hood, but Archie turns it down to stay with Fred.

Jughead tells Sierra about the attack on the debate, and asks why Fangs is still being locked up. Sierra reveals that there are angry protesters outside who won’t be happy about Fangs released.

Veronica finds Hermione visibly shaken by the attack at the debate. She suggests that Hermione drops out of the race, but Hiram disagrees. Veronica tells Hiram off, and reveals that she’s going to use the ransom money from the St. Clairs to fund the casino. But Hiram reveals that he put the ransom money in a trust which Veronica can’t open until she’s 21.

Betty asks Hal about the Nancy Drew book. He reveals that he’d bought it as an early birthday present for Betty.

Jughead tells FP about Fangs’ release, and FP reveals that he’s enlisted Joaquin to help Fangs escape town.

Hiram meets with Reggie, revealing that Fangs is about to be released from detainment. He suggests that Reggie take matters into his own hands.

Veronica tells Fred that she’s supporting his campaign.

Archie and Veronica hook up.

Betty calls Hal, wanting to finish the conversation they had before. She asks him to meet her at the town hall.

Archie gets a call from Jughead, who reveals that the Dark Circle is trying to take Fangs down. An angry mob gathers.

Betty arrives at the town hall and lays out her evidence — as well as a gun.

Jughead tries to figure out how to get Fangs released. He and the rest of the Serpents agree to be Fangs’ bodyguards, and escort him through the angry mob. Reggie makes his way through the mob, with Archie on his tail. Archie tackles Reggie to the ground, but Reggie’s gun accidentally goes off and shoots Fangs. Jughead and the Serpents crowd around him as a fight breaks out in the mob.

Betty sits at the town hall, where she hears a knock at the door.

At the same time, Cheryl hears a knock at the door. She answers it — only to find the Black Hood.