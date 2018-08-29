‘Riverdale’: Archie and Betty Enjoy Summer in New Season 3 Stills

The countdown has begun until Riverdale‘s third season ramps up, and it looks like the series’ showrunner is celebrating in a particular way.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared two new looks at Riverdale Season 3 on his Twitter account. Using a sort of alphabet-themed countdown, Aguirre-Sacasa debuted new stills of both Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart). You can check them out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A” is for Archie Andrews, already in training for fall football season. Only 47 days until #Riverdale returns… pic.twitter.com/Z0fRv7XzH1 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 24, 2018

B is for Betty. Brilliant, beautiful, bold, brave, and beguiling. Only 43 more days til Season 3 of #Riverdale premieres… pic.twitter.com/LvKVTtKFhh — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 28, 2018

Of course, knowing Riverdale, it’s safe to assume that there’s a lot more to these stills than meets the eye. As fans will remember, the finale ended with Archie being arrested and thrown in jail, after being framed by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) for a murder he didn’t commit. It sounds like, despite these relatively-normal stills, that the show’s ensemble will be reeling by what happened to Archie, while Apa will be approaching it all in a different way.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in a recent interview. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

In the meantime, the Season 2 finale saw Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) convicted for being the Black Hood, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Betty becoming members of the Southside Serpents, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) opening a secret speakeasy… and about a dozen more plotlines from there.

While much of the third season of the hit The CW series is a mystery, it sounds like fans should be more than excited for what’s to come.

“You know, our show is ever-evolving.” Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, said in a recent interview. “So sometimes, we have these really great ideas and really great plans that don’t always come to fruition, because maybe something else might come up that works better. But we do have some really great things in the works. We’re very, very lucky. Roberto is so open to conversations about what we’d like to see for our characters, which is very rare.”

What do you think of these new stills from Riverdale‘s third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.