‘Riverdale’ Searches for Answers in “Manhunter” Preview

The CW has released a brand new preview for “Manhunter”, the sixth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

Of course, this title takes on a completely different context after the events of this week’s episode, now that we know that Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) has successfully made his way out of juvie. Granted, the Riverdale crew had to go to some pretty major lengths to rescue the “red paladin”, which may add an extra bit of suspense to the fact that Archie is now hiding out in Dilton Doiley’s bunker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And as the synopsis for the episode hints, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) will be facing some sort of consequences in her latest effort to prove Archie’s innocence, although it’s unclear if that’s directly tied to the prison break (which Hiram Lodge caught her at) or something else altogether.

It looks like the episode will also see Betty (Lili Reinhart) trying to narrow down who the true “Gargoyle King” is, which could put a target on the backs of some of Riverdale’s parents.

As Betty (Lili Reinhart) and the audience learned, the parents got deeply into Gryphons and Gargoyles when they were in high school, which ultimately led to the death of Principal Featherhead (Anthony Michael Hall). As Alice (Madchen Amick) and several other characters have since explained, they don’t know if a member of the “Midnight Club” was behind the attack on Featherhead, or some other sort of outside force.

You can check out the synopsis for “Manhunter” below!

“THE COVER-UP — After confronting the parents, who were part of “The Midnight Club” twenty-five years ago, Betty (Lili Reinhart) follows some strong leads in hopes of finding out who the true Gargoyle King is.

Meanwhile, Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) attempt to prove Archie’s (KJ Apa) innocence lands her in hot water. Finally, Archie turns to Kevin (Casey Cott) for help making things right.

Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Cristine Chambers.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Manhunter” will air on November 28th.