‘Riverdale’ Stars Provide an Update on Season 3

As of now, it’ll be quite a few months until Riverdale returns to television screens, but it sounds like fans should be excited for what’s next.

Madelaine Petsch and Ashleigh Murray, who play Cheryl Blossom and Josie McCoy on the hit The CW series, recently teased the show’s upcoming third season in an interview with MTV. Petsch – who later won the Scene Stealer award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards – kept the details a little bit mum.

“We actually just had our season three meeting yesterday, so I don’t want to spill any of the beans.” Petsch explained. “I’m just excited to get back to work, really.”

Murray went into a bit more detail, revealing that she and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa have had discussions about what’s next for fan-favorite Josie.

“I had a really lovely meeting with Roberto.” Murray revealed. “You know, our show is ever-evolving. So sometimes, we have these really great ideas and really great plans that don’t always come to fruition, because maybe something else might come up that works better. But we do have some really great things in the works. We’re very, very lucky. Roberto is so open to conversations about what we’d like to see for our characters, which is very rare.”

And for those wondering about the fate of Riverdale‘s Josie and the Pussycats – who broke up midway through Season 2 – Murray offered a bit of hope.

“And we have talked more about Josie and the Pussycats.” Murray continued. “And it’s one of those things where it hasn’t been an easy answer, and we’re constantly working on a way to bring it back. It’s definitely something that our eye is on and that we want to try to revive. It’s just a question of how. But I feel like there are some really great things in store for season three, that I personally… I have all kind of secrets, boo, that I can’t share.”

Considering where things left off in the world of Riverdale, it certainly makes sense that Murray and her castmates would have plenty of secrets. The finale ended with Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) thrown in jail, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) is convicted for being the Black Hood, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) continues to tighten his grip around Riverdale… and about a dozen more plotlines from there.

The third season of Riverdale will debut Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.