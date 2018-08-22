The CW President Teases Potential ‘Riverdale’ Spinoffs

Riverdale has given audiences a completely unique take on the Archie Comics mythos, and it sounds like things could only grow from there.

ComicBook.com was on hand during The CW's recent Television Critics Association panel, where network president Mark Pedowitz teased that spinoff series for Riverdale aren't entirely out of the question.

"In terms of spinoffs out of Riverdale, I'm waiting to hear what Roberto has in mind." Pedowitz explained. "He has something in mind."

Seeing as Riverdale has been a pretty major hit for the network — and there's still a lot of untapped Archie Comics content that could fit into a spinoff — fans will certainly find this notion to be a pretty pleasant surprise.

Of course, this will surely beg the question about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a live-action series that was initially crafted for The CW before making its way to Netflix. As Pedowitz reassured, Sabrina is set in the same universe as Riverdale, but the series currently have "no cross connection" between them.

"Sabrina is a very different world." Asheligh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy on Riverdale, explained earlier this year. "I don't know how, if they're going to play into her magical-ness, and if it's not just her that has that. Riverdale is so based in this type of reality, that I'm not sure that bringing the two together, if it's something that you could just walk away from. If it would just be a one-off thing, like it's fine and they're able to separate the two, I think it would be a lot. Our show is already so large, and I think bringing that in… It would be like when you mix a bunch of paint together and you just get a bunch of brown. Not that there's anything wrong with brown."

"I will say that I would love it, though." added Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz. "I would love it if it does take place in [Riverdale's version of] Greendale. I personally, I was obsessed with Sabrina growing up, I love magic, I love all that stuff. I would love it if we went over."

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled "Labor Day", will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

