Riverdale’s Madchen Amick Teases FP and Alice’s Relationship in Season 4

In spite of Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) being largely absent in last night’s heartbreaking season four premiere of Riverdale, her relationship with F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) will pick back up when she gets back into town, according to Amick. The relationship — which apparently began decades ago when the pair were in high school and has been itching to rekindle ever since Riverdale premiered — was one of the things Amick found the most surprising while shooting the first half of the season, she told us during an interview at New York Comic Con last weekend at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

She also promised ComicBook.com that the “core four” — that’s Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) — will spend some more time together, and specifically some time in school. Perish the thought, we know.

“I think I was actually pleasantly surprised that we get some really good FP and Alice scenes,” Amick told ComicBook.com. “We get to really explore a relationship — you know, because that’s been teased and simmered for so long — and then it’s really nice to see the core four back together and doing a lot of stuff together and doing a lot of stuff in the high school. I think that was the magic of the first season, so it’s nice to see that back together.”

With all eyes on last night’s heartbreaking season premiere, in which the town of Riverdale said goodbye to Fred Rogers and the cast formally bid farewell to Luke Perry, there has been little said so far about what is coming up this season on Riverdale. Teased with a piece of key art that offers sex, lies, and videotapes, we know that a local charter school will play a prominent role in the early part of the season — and between that and the very white-collar cult led by Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray), don’t be surprised to see the north side/south side class struggles flare up again in a way that they haven’t in a while.

While Jughead deals with that, Betty and Cheryl will have troubles with the new principal, and Archie is trying to take a new football player under his wing, next week in “Fast Times at Riverdale High,” the season’s second episode and likely the first one where fans will get a real sense for the big bad of the season.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Nancy Drew on The CW.