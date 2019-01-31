‘Riverdale’ Renewed for Season 4 by The CW

Get ready for more Archie Comics-flavored drama, because Riverdale has officially been renewed for a fourth season at The CW.

The CW announced the renewal of the hit series during the Television Critics Association Press Tour, alongside new seasons of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Supernatural, Charmed, Legacies, and Dynasty.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers.” The CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning. These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

Considering the success that Riverdale has had in the past few years since its debut, this probably won’t be too much of a surprise. The series has been one of The CW’s most stable hits in recent years, and a Katy Keene spinoff show is currently in development at the network.

With a fourth season officially in the cards, it will be interesting to see exactly what sort of plot threads Riverdale decides to weave. There’s certainly no shortage of plot twists and developments in the show’s currently-running third season, with the ever-elusive “The Farm” still relatively unexplored thus far.

“We’re going to meet the farm’s leader, Edgar Evernever but, equally important, we’re going to meet his daughter, Evelyn Evernever, who is an Archie character that we’re sort of reinventing for this storyline,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said at the beginning of the season. “There’s almost a banality to the cult and a sort of generic-ism that gets sinister pretty quickly.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

