Riverdale Season 3 Blooper Reel Released at Comic-Con

Riverdale might not have brought any new footage to this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, but they still gave fans a pretty unique video. During the show’s Hall H panel, the hit The CW debuted a blooper reel for Season 3, which you can check out above.

Riverdale fans will probably appreciate these more lighthearted especially considering the mystery that already surrounds Season 4, after a flash-forward sequence in the Season 3 finale appeared to hint at the death of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

“I can’t say anything specifically to that,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of Jughead’s fate shortly after the Season 3 finale. “All I can say is, I guess things look very dire for Jughead in that scene, for sure.”

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

As fans of the show, the season also serves as a sort of bittersweet new chapter for the show, after series star Luke Perry passed away towards the end of last season. Season 4’s first episode, “In Memoriam”, is expected to be a tribute to Perry and his character, Fred Andrews.

“We obviously are going to deal with Fred’s death a story on Riverdale.” Aguirre-Sacasa explained earlier this summer. “When Luke passed, we’d already more or less outlined the last two or three episodes, and we didn’t want to rush that or get it wrong. So we are 100% going to deal with it narratively at the beginning of season 4, and we want that episode to really honor the character of Fred and honestly, to honor the actor Luke and our friend Luke. I’ve read online that they’re like, “Ooh, Riverdale‘s not dealing with this. Is Fred going to just be on a business trip?” So Tim, I would be so grateful if you make it clear that we are 100% going to deal with Fred’s death. We didn’t want to rush into that at the end of the season and give it short shrift or not make that story as great and emotional as it needs to be to honor both the character and the actor. I think that’s going to be a big part of Archie’s journey next season, honestly.”

What do you think of Riverdale‘s season three blooper reel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale‘s fourth season will begin Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.