Riverdale Showrunner Reveals Final Season Premiere Title

After six mind-boggling and Internet-breaking seasons, Riverdale is set to come to a close next year, when the hit The CW series will be airing its final episodes. The show, which is based on the mythos of Archie Comics, has had a penchant for naming individual installments after movie titles, borrowing names that often have something to do with the story at hand. With the show already confirmed to be heading back into the 1950s in its seventh and final season, it looks like the premiere episode will be borrowing a pretty clever name. As Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently revealed on Instagram, the Season 7 premiere will be titled "Don't Worry, Darling."

Don't Worry Darling, of course, is also the name of a recently-released film directed by Olivia Wilde, which has captured the attention of many for various behind-the-scenes rumors surrounding its ensemble cast. The film is set in an idyllic version of the 1950s, making this Riverdale title pretty meta. The difference is that Riverdale's use of the title does include a comma that many have complained the film's title lacks.

"At various points in the season, we had talked about what our last season could be, and various people had been very nostalgic about when the kids were in high school," Aguirre-Sacasa previously said of the 1950s twist. "KJ Apa said to me at some point, 'Man, remember when we were in high school, and I was on the football team?' And Mark Pedowitz at the CW had a conversation with Jon Goldwater and said something like, "Oh remember when the kids were in high school?" We talked about it in the room, and we were sort of like, gosh, could we go back and put everyone back in high school? But we've done that. They were in high school for four-plus years. It would feel like a repeat. So, we were in a conundrum."

He continued, "It felt like all we're going to do for season 7 is sort of a lesser version of the high school years. But in thinking about nostalgia and then coming off of our big supernatural, mythic, Steven King-like season, we knew we needed to make our last season really, really special. One thing everyone can agree on is that whenever we have our characters in their iconic comic book outfits from the 1950s, people are delighted. Cole [Sprouse] was so happy when he didn't have to wear the beanie again, but he said to me, 'But, man, I'll wear that crown till the day I die.' So, we thought: What if we go back to high school, but instead of high school in the present, we make it high school in the 1950s which is how a lot of people think of the Archie characters."

Riverdale's seventh and final season will premiere in early 2023 on The CW.