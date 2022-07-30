Riverdale Showrunner Teases Season 6 Finale, Series Final Season

On Sunday night, Riverdale closes out its sixth season and while that itself is exciting for fans of The CW series, it is also a little bittersweet. While the fan favorite series will return for Season 7, that season will be Riverdale's last as it was announced earlier this year that the series would end with seven seasons while several other series were also cancelled. But it's not just the fans of Riverdale who may find things bittersweet on Sunday. Series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa does as well.

"Honestly, I feel like… you know, we'll have had seven seasons," Aguirre-Sacasa told Digital Spy of the series' cancellation. "Truly, I think it was bittersweet. I think we were all anticipating it, we thought that seven would be it."

He continued, "When the call came, it definitely was bittersweet and there was a sadness. But I don't think anyone ever imagined a show based on the Archie comic book characters that was dark and twisted, would last nearly as long as it did, and resonate with an audience. So, I feel good."

The showrunner has previously teased that the Season 6 finale, which will air on Sunday, sends the show into its final season with a "big swing" and now he teases that not only will that final season wrap up the series the way they want it to, but the direction things are going will become clear.

"I feel grateful that we have one more year to kind of wrap up the series the way we want to," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "We've got a very big idea for the last season that will become clear after the season six finale."

You can check out the episode synopsis for the season 6 finale of Riverdale, "Night of the Comet", below.

"CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Night of the Comet" airs July 31st.

