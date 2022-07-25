Riverdale Season 6 Finale Preview Released

After Sunday night's "Chapter One Hundred and Sixteen: The Stand", just one episode remains of Riverdale's sixth season and while "The Stand" proved to be one of the series' wildest yet as Archie and his friends came together to battle Percival Pickens, there's still one more threat the town must face. The CW has released a preview for "Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet", the Season 6 finale of Riverdale scheduled to air on Sunday, July 31st and, from the looks of things, the people of Riverdale will now have to face the end of the world.

In the preview, we see the series' various characters all preparing for the worst, which is presumably the arrival of Bailey's Comet, the celestial event that was previously visited in the fourth episode of the season, "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)." Whatever the comet holds for Riverdale, it will change everything heading into the seventh and final season. You can check out both the preview and the synopsis below.

"CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen."

Even with little known about what to expect in this season finale, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has previously teased that the season would end on a "big swing" given that next season, Season 7, will be Riverdale's last.

"It came out of conversations with the studio and The CW and [network president] Mark Pedowitz," Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine. "When we were renewed for Season 7, though we weren't told at the time it'd be our final season, I think we were all feeling that it might be. When Mark and I talked about it… it was bittersweet. That said, we are so proud of the run we've had, and the call did come as we were working on the last episode of Season 6. We were debating on what the final beats of that episode would be and torn between a very big swing and a quieter ending. And it definitely emboldened us to go for the big swing for Season 7. It's really exciting."

While Season 7 of Riverdale will be a "big swing", Pedowitz has previously said that the series will have an "appropriate sendoff" because they wanted to the right thing for the series and its fans.

"We had a long conversation with Roberto yesterday, who's thrilled by this news," Pedowitz said. "And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself, I do want to do what's right for the show."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Night of the Comet" airs July 31st.