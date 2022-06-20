Riverdale Showrunner Teases "Really Exciting" Finale Season

Riverdale's current sixth season is working its way to a close — the season finale is currently scheduled for Sunday, July 31st — and while the fan-favorite series is coming back for Season 7 in 2023, that return is bittersweet. The CW announced earlier this year that Riverdale would conclude with Season 7. According to series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, that Season 7 might be the last is something that they planned for in advance and promises that the last go will be a "big swing".

"It came out of conversations with the studio and The CW and [network president] Mark Pedowitz," Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine. "When we were renewed for Season 7, though we weren't told at the time it'd be our final season, I think we were all feeling that it might be. When Mark and I talked about it… it was bittersweet. That said, we are so proud of the run we've had, and the call did come as we were working on the last episode of Season 6. We were debating on what the final beats of that episode would be and torn between a very big swing and a quieter ending. And it definitely emboldened us to go for the big swing for Season 7. It's really exciting."

While Season 7 of Riverdale will be a "big swing", Pedowitz has previously said that the series will have an "appropriate sendoff" because they wanted to the right thing for the series and its fans.

"We had a long conversation with Roberto yesterday, who's thrilled by this news," Pedowitz said. "And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself, I do want to do what's right for the show."

He added, "We have not declared how many episodes yet. But I do not believe it will be a shortened season. It goes back to what I said earlier: I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate send off."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.