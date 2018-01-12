‘Riverdale’ Synopsis Released for “The Wicked and the Divine”

The CW has revealed the official synopsis for “The Wicked and the Divine,” January 31’s episode of Riverdale.

The episode was directed by Rachel Talalay, who first garnered a following with Tank Girl. In the years since, she’s become a regular director within the world of TV, lending her talents to Sherlock, Doctor Who, and The CW shows Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow.

FORGIVE ME FATHER FOR I HAVE SINNED – As preparations for her confirmation ceremony get underway, Veronica (Camila Mendes) becomes concerned that Archie (KJ Apa), who’s agreed to be Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) “intern,” may be learning too much about her family’s secret business dealings.

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) lead the charge after an incident at Pickens Park leads to increased tensions among the Serpents.

Meanwhile, Chic (guest star Hart Denton) helps Betty (Lili Reinhart) deal with her inner darkness, while Archie finds himself in over his head after a high-stakes poker game with Hiram’s shady inner-circle goes awry.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Production on this episode began on October 24, with showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa tweeting the script cover and attracting the attention of comic book fans.

Interestingly, the episode strays from Riverdale‘s usual trend of naming episodes after movie titles. There is not a movie titled ‘The Wicked and The Divine’, but there is a fan-favorite comic series of the same name (which, ironically, is headed to the small screen as well).

The Wicked and The Divine was created in 2014 by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie. The series follows modern-day incarnations of ancient deities, who manifest as various musical artists with a very limited lifespan.

The series tackles death, diversity, sexuality, gender roles, and music – all things that Riverdale has handled in spades. With that in mind, it’s too early to predict exactly how the title will be reflected in the episode.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

“The Wicked and the Divine” premieres on January 31.