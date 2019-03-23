‘Riverdale’: Cheryl Meets With Edgar Evernever in New “The Raid” Photos

Riverdale fans finally got their first look at the notorious Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray) at the end of Wednesday night’s musical episode, and it seems like the mysterious cult leader’s influence is only going to grow now that he’s stepped out of the shadows — influence that may include some sort of hold over Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).

The CW has released new photos for “The Raid” (previously called “The Master”), the upcoming seventeenth episode of Riverdale‘s third season. In the photos, Edgar can be seen in what appears to be a tense, personal conversation with Cheryl amidst a candle-filled office at The Farm’s compound. If The Farm wasn’t already a creepy presence on the show, it certainly is in these photos.

“We’re going to meet the farm’s leader, Edgar Evernever but, equally important, we’re going to meet his daughter, Evelyn Evernever, who is an Archie character that we’re sort of reinventing for this storyline,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained before the season began. “There’s almost a banality to the cult and a sort of generic-ism that gets sinister pretty quickly.”

While “The Raid is going to feature quite a bit about Edgar, there’s also a photo of Jughead pulling a knife on someone as well. Coupled with a moment in the episode promo featuring a pretty creepy shot involving Gladys Jones (Gina Gershon) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), which probably is tied to the fact that Jughead lit her drug trailer on fire in the end of this week’s episode.

“When you bring a character like that in, it’s usually to cause problems,” Aguirre-Sacasa admitted. “What’s nice about Gina is, she has sort of an innate warmth to her. Even if she’s doing terrible things, you kind of love her.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Raid” below and keep going for photos from the episode.

Chapter Fifty-Two: The Raid” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE RAID

As Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) help to infiltrate The Farm, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) help an ally from his past. Meanwhile, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) attempt to put a stop to Riverdale’s drug trade puts him on a collision course with Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Finally, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) breaks some surprising news to Veronica.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Raid” will air on March 27th.

