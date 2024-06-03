American Gladiators Reboot Coming to Prime Video

It's time to head back to the arena for another reboot of American Gladiators. The competition series that rose to prominence in the late '80s into the '90s has found itself back in the zeitgeist on a couple occasions, with the most recent coming from a Netflix unauthorized documentary featuring American Gladiators and another documentary from ESPN, titled 30 For 30: The American Gladiators Documentary. What made American Gladiators an immediate hit was its mix of physical competition, as well as its roots in reality TV. Shows like American Ninja Warrior have American Gladiators to thank for paving the way for their success. Now, a new breed of Gladiators will step up to the challenge.

According to Deadline, Amazon has ordered an American Gladiators reboot for Prime Video. MGM Alternative and Amazon MGM Studios will produce American Gladiators in association with Flor-Jon Films, the production company from American Gladiators co-creator Johnny C. Ferraro, who is also an executive producer. American Gladiators pits amateur athletes against a rotating cast of gladiators in challenges that take place in obstacle courses. Some of the classic competitions set to return in the reboot are Gauntlet, Hang Tough, The Eliminator.

"Gladiators is an enduring, physical challenge format that continues to engage families around the world," said Lauren Anderson, head, Brand and Content Innovation, Amazon MGM Studios. "We look forward to delighting our global Prime Video customers with both reimagined and nostalgic elements that celebrate the best of the original series."

"Doing a cross-country casting search is exciting for us, and for the fans. Our goal is to find a real cross-section of America's fittest and fiercest competitors. This is the ultimate in sports entertainment," said Barry Poznick, general manager MGM Alternative, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment.

Prime Video developing Jeopardy! pop culture spinoff

Another game show set for a continuation on Prime Video is Jeopardy!. Titled Pop Culture Jeopardy!, the spinoff will put a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show's "answer-and-question" format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! marks the first time a Jeopardy! program has debuted exclusively on a streaming service.

Photo credit Tony Duffy /Allsport via Getty