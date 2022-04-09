Riverdale: “The Serpent Queen’s Gambit” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen’s Gambit”, the ninth episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, April 10th. Recently a new face arrived in Riverdale, that of Percival Pickens, a descendant of Riverdale founding father General Pickens and right form the jump, Archie and company suspect that Percival may have something up his sleeve when it comes to his plans for Riverdale. Based on the episode synopsis, it seems that is indeed the case. Percival will announce that he plans to get rid of the town’s gangs—including the Serpents. You can check out the synopsis below and then read on for the episode’s photos.

“PERCIVAL MAKES HIS MOVE — After suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) warn their friends about his potential threat to the town. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) also finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs, including the Serpents. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her move against Archie, Betty and Jughead. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Danielle Iman.”

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen’s Gambit” airs Sunday, April 10th.