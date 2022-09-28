Robert Cormier, Slasher: Solstice and Heartland Actor, Dies at 33

Robert Cormier, an actor known for his work on projects like Heartland and American Gods, has passed away at the age of 33. The news was broken via his obituary, which revealed that he died on Friday, September 23rd. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time. Cormier was best known for playing Finn Cotter on the long-running series Heartland, which airs on CBC and UpTV. Born on June 14, 1989 in Etobicoke, Ontario, Cormier began acting onscreen in 2008, playing an FBI driver in Four 1 Liberation Front.

"Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother. He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more," Cormier's obituary reads. "He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

After roles in Designated Survivor, Pyreness, and Bizarre Murders, Cormier got cast as Kit Jennings on Slasher. He then played Winston on two Season 3 episodes of American Gods. He was cast as Finn Cotter, the love interest of Amy (Amber Mitchell), and made his debut on the show in 2021. He is reportedly expected to factor into the upcoming 16th season of the series, which will premiere on October 2nd.

The official Instagram account for Heartland addressed Cormier's passing in a post on Tuesday, calling him a "beloved member" of the cast.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier," the Heartland production wrote on its social media accounts Tuesday. "He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

"Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon," wrote Heartland's U.S.-based network UpTV. "We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers."

Our thoughts are with Cormier's family, friends, and fans at this time.