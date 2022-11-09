Robert Downey Jr. HBO Series The Sympathizer Confirms Cast

HBO's The Sympathizer has officially found its ensemble cast. On Wednesday, the premium cable channel announced the main cast for the upcoming satirical drama series, which will feature former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey Jr. in multiple supporting roles. The casting process involved a worldwide open casting call and an extensive search across the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam. The series will be led by Cowboy Bebop's Hoa Xunude, who will portray the Captain, a spy for North Vietnam embedded in the refugee community in Los Angeles. Caught between his conflicting loyalties, he'll ultimately have to decide what it means to sympathize.

Also among the cast is Fred Nguyen Khan as Bon, Toan Le as The General, Vy Le as Lana, and Alan Trong as Sonny. They will join Downey, whose multiple roles will each represent a different arm of the American establishment. These main antagonists will reportedly include an up-and-coming Orange County Congressman, a CIA operative, and a Hollywood film director.

What is The Sympathizer about?

The Sympathizer is described as a cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. The television adaptation of The Sympathizer is a co-production between HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film. Chan-wook will direct "The Sympathizer" adaptation and executive produce alongside Downey, McKellar, Kim Ly, Rhombus Media's Niv Fichman and Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey.

"Adapting Mr. Nguyen's important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With Director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me and Team Downey, and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles," Downey said in a statement. "A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents… It's exactly the type of challenge I've been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience."

This will be Team Downey's latest foray into television, after recently bringing the critically-acclaimed adaptation of Sweet Tooth to Netflix. The series will also be Downey's latest acting credit after Dolittle, and of course after his emotional finale in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame.

"I had an incredible 10-year run with Marvel which pushed me creatively. I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven't done before. Evolving is key — the worst thing you can do is get in your own way," Downey said in a 2020 interview. "Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband, and citizen, it'd be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what's to come and the transition."

The Sympathizer will be debuting on HBO at a later date.