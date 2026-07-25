Robot Chicken Crossover Reveals First Look at Adult Swim Returns for Smiling Friends & More – Watch Trailer

Robot Chicken is coming back to screens with a whole new crossover bringing together Adult Swim’s biggest franchises, and the first look trailer has given fans the first look at what to expect from the wild new special. Cartoon Network has officially kicked off its 35th anniversary celebration, and will be coming out with all sorts of new projects to help highlight how far the channel has come in that time. They’re going all out for the occasion with Robot Chicken as the franchise is coming back to action with a new set of specials.

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This year is also the celebration of Adult Swim’s 25th anniversary, and they’re going all out with a cool new crossover special with Robot Chicken. The series has been coming back for a few specials highlighting Warner Bros. Discovery’s various franchises, and the next major effort is a full Adult Swim crossover celebration featuring the return of all sorts of classic shows like The Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Morel Orel, Smiling Friends and more.

Robot Chicken Drops First Look Teaser for Adult Swim Crossover Special

Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special is a new 25th anniversary Adult Swim special making its debut on Sunday, August 30th, and then will be made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day. This is a new special teasing that each of these classic shows would be joining a cruise that goes south. But as fans can see from the first teaser trailer, this showcases all kinds of classic shows from the Adult Swim library that fans have not seen in action for years at this point with the original voice stars seemingly behind them all as well.

Not only does this include newer hits like Smiling Friends (which just ended its run earlier this year after three seasons), and mainstay franchises like Aqua Teen Hunger Force, but classic shows like The Venture Bros., Moral Orel, Metalocalypse, The Drinky Crow Show and more. There also seem to be live-action shows thrown into the mix too like Children’s Hospital, Eagleheart and more. It all seems to be on the table, and that’s going to make for a fun show when it hits.

What’s Next for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

This is only the first of the new crossover anniversary specials that Robot Chicken now has in the works. This is helping to celebrate Adult Swim’s 25th anniversary, and the franchise is returning for another crossover special next year to celebrate Cartoon Network’s 35th anniversary. Scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, this crossover is teasing the return of long dormant franchises like Johnny Bravo, Codename: Kids Next Door, Courage the Cowardly Dog and more in the same kind of fashion as this special.

Robot Chicken is going to be using this path forward for its future. Rather than hitting screens with another full season, it seems it’s going to be coming our with a few specials as co-creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich previously explained to ComicBook, “It really comes down to the way that streaming has evolved and how all these companies have merged together. Making half-hour specials works better in terms of getting all our ideas out there and getting all these companies behind it.”

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